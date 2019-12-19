Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.40.

THRM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. 774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. Gentherm has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 32.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth $167,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth $203,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

