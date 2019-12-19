GeoCoin (GEO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $940.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $573,477.00 and $940.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00552793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086652 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011496 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008845 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

