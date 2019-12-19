GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.32

Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 25135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GeoPark by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 205,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after buying an additional 302,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in GeoPark by 77.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

