Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. 6,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,112. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,832,000 after buying an additional 62,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,390,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 493,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,287 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.