GINcoin Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. GINcoin has a market cap of $62,226.00 and approximately $1,338.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, GINcoin has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.01787579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.02632241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00559758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00666513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00052446 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014064 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,850,637 coins and its circulating supply is 7,850,627 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

