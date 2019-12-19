Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Trading Up 50%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT)’s stock price was up 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 172,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 142,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of exploring for mineral deposits. The Company acquires properties directly by staking, through option agreements with prospectors or other exploration companies, and through reconnaissance programs. The Company operates in the mineral exploration industry.

