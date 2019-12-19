Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) Trading Up 39.7%

Glance Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GLNNF)’s stock price shot up 39.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 1,865,362 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 818% from the average session volume of 203,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF)

Glance Technologies Inc operates as a technology company. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile application, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards, and interact with merchants.

