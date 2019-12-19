Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Gap Down to $77.78

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.56, but opened at $77.78. Global Blood Therapeutics shares last traded at $75.43, with a volume of 2,173,873 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $2,297,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,315,689 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,775,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 485,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,707,000 after purchasing an additional 572,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 392,104 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

