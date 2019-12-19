Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Indemnity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Global Indemnity has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.23 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Global Indemnity by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Global Indemnity by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Global Indemnity by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

