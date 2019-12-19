Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Trading Up 0.9%

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63, 625 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 67,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,570,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Colombia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.