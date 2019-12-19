Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Trading Up 0.3%

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.23 ($0.12), approximately 18,155 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 3,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

