Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Shares Down 0.2%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $31.39, 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSEU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

