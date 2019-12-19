Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Trading 0.3% Higher

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $46.15, 4,484 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 13,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.