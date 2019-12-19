Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00779465 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000973 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.