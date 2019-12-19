Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

GWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$33.64. 494,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,182. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$26.83 and a twelve month high of C$34.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.65.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$14.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

