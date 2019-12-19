Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of low end of $1.06-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. 2,287,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Green Dot has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.