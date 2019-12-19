GridCoin Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX and SouthXchange. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $158.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About GridCoin

Get GridCoin alerts:

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.