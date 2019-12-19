Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.26

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 1121882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $3.50 target price on Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,178,215 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 789,841 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Groupon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 848,866 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

