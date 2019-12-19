GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) Trading 8.7% Higher

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 3,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 27,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

About GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.