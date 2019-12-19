Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) EVP Bryan J. Salvatore Sells 634 Shares

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

THG opened at $135.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.54. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.29%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

