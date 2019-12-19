Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of HIIQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,260. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $285.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 8,111.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

