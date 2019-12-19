Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.43.
Shares of HIIQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,260. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $285.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.
In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 8,111.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.