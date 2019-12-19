HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of HealthWarehouse.com Inc (OTCMKTS:HEWA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.17. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

About HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

