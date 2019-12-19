Heico (NYSE:HEI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Heico (NYSE:HEI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of HEI opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.98. Heico has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,711,937.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.82 per share, for a total transaction of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

