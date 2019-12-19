Heico (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Get Heico alerts:

NYSE HEI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $115.66. 281,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,417. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Heico has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at $144,711,937.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.82 per share, for a total transaction of $114,732.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Heico by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Heico by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Heico in the second quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.