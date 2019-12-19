HeroNode (HER) One Day Volume Tops $3,410.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $78,688.00 and $3,410.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Token Store, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00185830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01175323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025577 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119962 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, Token Store, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

