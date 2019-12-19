Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Trading Up 9.7%

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) shot up 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.66, 1,975,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,013,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCR. ValuEngine cut Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Hi-Crush from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.86 million. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 59.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,364.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hi-Crush Company Profile (NYSE:HCR)

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

