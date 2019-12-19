Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hino Motors from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hino Motors from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hino Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Shares of HINOY stock remained flat at $$105.63 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 22. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03. Hino Motors has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $105.63.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Hino Motors had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hino Motors will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.