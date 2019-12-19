Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOLI. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 142,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,772. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth $20,566,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,348,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,617,000 after buying an additional 656,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 207,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

