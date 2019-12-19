HOQU Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $229,555.00 and approximately $24,985.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HOQU

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

