Horizen Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.88 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $7.23 or 0.00099712 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $57.88 million and $1.48 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00405347 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00073813 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002815 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000987 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,008,575 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bittrex and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.