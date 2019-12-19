Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $547.86

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $547.86 and traded as high as $696.00. Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at $685.80, with a volume of 3,478,342 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWDN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) target price (up from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 659 ($8.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 546.13 ($7.18).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 617.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 551.72. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

