HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $194.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on HubSpot to $5.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $215.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HUBS traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.46. The company had a trading volume of 98,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.37 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,691,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $4,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,670.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,045 shares of company stock worth $8,099,800. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,494,000 after acquiring an additional 308,282 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 13.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 365,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,888,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,977,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

