Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Berenberg Bank

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hunting to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 385 ($5.06) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 546.91 ($7.19).

Get Hunting alerts:

Shares of Hunting stock traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 404.40 ($5.32). The company had a trading volume of 559,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The firm has a market cap of $675.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 403.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 460.32. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 371 ($4.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 657 ($8.64).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.