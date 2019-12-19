Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bgogo, OKEx and Ethfinex. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $19,452.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $459.76 or 0.06357727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, OKEx, HADAX, DDEX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

