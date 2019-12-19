iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704. iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.

