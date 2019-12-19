iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of IBMI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.52. 18,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

