Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Up 5.6%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75, 160,420 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 584,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ideanomics by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

