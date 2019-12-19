Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Up 5.6%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75, 160,420 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 584,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.
About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.
