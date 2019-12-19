IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Up 13.5%

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares shot up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $34.39, 205,768 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 119,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a current ratio of 38.62.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($1.32). Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,168,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,883,400.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $4,504,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $55,806,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.