IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Up 0.1%

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.28, 915 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 167,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8,950.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,703 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 931,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period.

