InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $42.18. InMode shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 74,175 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Get InMode alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.74 million. InMode had a return on equity of 50.50% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $273,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.