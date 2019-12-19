Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Inovalon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

INOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,202. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 712.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth $49,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

