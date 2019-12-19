Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Inovalon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.
INOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,202. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 712.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth $49,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
