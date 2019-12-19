Insider Selling: Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Alan Boroughs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80.

CB stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.31. 508,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,330. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,524,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

