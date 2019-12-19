Insider Selling: Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells 23,862 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $410,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. 4,875,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,769 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $114,069,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 288,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,196,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

