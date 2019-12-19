Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,257,654.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,259,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,519,463.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 16,856 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $600,073.60.

On Monday, October 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 148 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $5,653.60.

NTRA stock traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. 1,283,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,926. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.40. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $4,829,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $669,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Natera by 55.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,562.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at $2,791,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

