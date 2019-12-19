Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $812,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total transaction of $802,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $788,600.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $1,580,100.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $802,500.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.65, for a total value of $813,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.75, for a total value of $808,750.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total value of $811,600.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $822,250.00.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.48. 4,144,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,845. The stock has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.37, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average of $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $120.16 and a 52 week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $193.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

