Insider Selling: Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. 2,197,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.31. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 170,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 92,963 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 849,117 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

