Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $397.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.76 or 0.06357727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.