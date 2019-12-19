Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,430.82

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5,430.82 and traded as high as $5,704.00. Intertek Group shares last traded at $5,690.00, with a volume of 238,576 shares.

ITRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,650 ($61.17) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a report on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,332.22 ($70.14).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 32.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,428.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,442.79.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.