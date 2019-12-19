Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III Acquires 9,500 Shares

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $22,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,138,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPI. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth $5,339,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 141,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,034,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,570,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 133,848 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

