INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT)’s share price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290.61 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.81), approximately 49,301 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 63,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289 ($3.80).

The firm has a market cap of $195.54 million and a P/E ratio of 170.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 277.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from INVESCO Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. INVESCO Asia Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In other news, insider Neil Rogan bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £53,280 ($70,086.82).

INVESCO Asia Trust Company Profile

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

